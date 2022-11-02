One of the daughters of President Akufo-Addo has vehemently denied reports that she was given $25 million to beautify overpasses in some parts of Accra.

Ms. Gyankroma Akufo-Addo in a statement described the allegation as a complete fabrication.

According to the Creative Arts Agency CEO, the projects were privately conceived and funded, contrary to claims being speculated on social media.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities,” she said in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

“It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it,” the statement added.

The allegations that spun on social media last week were made by Kevin Taylor, a Ghanaian-American-based journalist.

The founder of Loud Silence Media further revealed that Edwina Aku-Addo, another daughter of President Akufo-Addo, was given $6 million to start a restaurant.

According to him, the money was given to her without due diligence for her to start a multi-million dollar business at the expense of the citizenry.

Kelvin Taylor said a restaurant called “Nsuomunam” was built by Edwina Akufo-Addo at Cantonments with her money, plus other seven restaurants.

Kevin Taylor maintained that Akufo-Addo has been using state money to make his family rich at the expense of Ghanaians.