All you need to know about GH’s Failatu Abdul-Razak’s attempt for Guinness World Record for longest cooking Marathon

In a culinary spectacle that commenced precisely at 12 am today, Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak from Tamale has embarked on a daring mission to etch her name in history by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The current record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) is the Irish maestro, Chef Alan Fisher, who set an impressive time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.



Fisher’s culinary feat surpassed the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci. However, just days ago, the spotlight shifted to Uganda as Chef Mama D who unofficially surpassed Fisher’s record, cooking tirelessly for an astounding 123 hours and 10 minutes.

With these recent developments, all eyes are now on Tamale as Chef Failatu aims to not only secure the official Guinness World Record but also surpass Mama D’s unofficial achievement.

If successful, Failatu is anticipated to cook for more than 130 hours, setting a new benchmark for the world to marvel at. Her marathon is expected to conclude on the 5th of January if all goes according to plan.

Currently, the atmosphere at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale is electric, as Ghanaians from all walks of life have gathered to throw their weight behind Chef Failatu’s ambitious endeavour.



The transparent kitchen, in which she’s cooking has become a focal point for spectators eager to witness history in the making.



Adorned with canned foods, an array of spices, and an impressive display of utensils, the kitchen provides a captivating backdrop for Failatu’s marathon.

Before D-day, Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support pouring in from fellow Ghanaians.



Speaking in one of her interviews, she said; “I am fueled by the collective energy and enthusiasm of my people.

This is not just a personal mission; it’s a celebration of our rich culinary heritage,” she remarked.

As Chef Failatu delves into this extraordinary cooking marathon, the entire nation is rallying behind her, united in the hope that she will emerge victorious.



The event promises not only a display of culinary expertise but also serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Ghanaians.



With each passing hour, the anticipation grows, and Tamale stands as the epicentre of a culinary revolution that could redefine the world record.

For those eager to be part of this historic moment, the Modern City Hotel invites everyone to witness the cooking marathon live.



As Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak navigates through the challenges of time and heat, Tamale becomes the stage for a culinary odyssey, and Ghanaians stand united in their support for a Guinness World Record attempt that could make culinary history.

