Ghanaians drag and troll Harold Amenyah’s wife once again over her looks

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and his wife Irene have never had peace ever since they married because a set of internet trolls have sworn to make a mockery of them anytime the opportunity presents itself.

Over the weekends, the couple made an appearance at Kojo Soboh’s plush birthday party looking all glam and stunning.

However, some cyber bullies who have come across a short video which was originally made and published by Nkonkonsa have once again descended into the trenches to drag and troll Irene.

According to these cold critics, considering the shape of her face and nose, she should find hairstyles that will make her face aesthetically pleasing because her ‘cutting’ doesn’t fit her.

While the trolls are busily doing their dirty jobs, some concerned people have also jumped to Irene’s defence and giving the trolls a dose of their own bitter drug.

@Facebynessa for instance wrote – What exactly is wrong with this beautiful lady? Come on guys. Be a little bit sensitive kakraa. She’s absolutely gorgeous and she looks Devine. Most important thing is her husband chose her…period!!!!

Nanaa_Armah – Y’all throwing shades at her do not know they are disrespecting God.. he made human in his own image .. cyber bullying a fellow human?? I pity you all .. if only you know about the harm and consequences you inviting to your lives and homes

@Kwesiokowa – But I don’t know why people have issues with someone’s choice of a woman this is childish why do you want someone to choose what you like whiles you are not even any better nonsense then you will die this lady is beautiful slim ladies are the best materials

@Iamtina83 – The girl isn’t happy and it shows on her face?Ghanaian like to bully hmm.

