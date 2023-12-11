Ama Official reveals her current relationship with Asantewaa and Kay Verli after court saga

- Advertisement -

Recall that a few months ago, Ghanaian actress cum TikTok star, Asantewaa, and her brother Kay Verli were dragged to court after she got Ama Official arrested for disgracing her brother.



Well, according to reports from the court, Asantewaa’s case backfired after she and her brother were accused of harassing a minor.

She was accused of sharing sensitive photos and videos of Ama Official after her brother slept with her.



According to a TikTok star who shared the information, Asantewaa knelt in court and apologized for her actions.

She was reportedly in tears pleading with the judge to temper justice with mercy.

The reports revealed that Asantewaa was crying heavily while pleading with the judges and even told the judges she and her brother were orphans fighting for their lives.

It was also alleged that Ama Official asked for 3 billion old Ghana cedis from Asantewaa and her brother as compensation.

We are yet to hear further updates about the court saga but Ama Official has come out to reveal her current relationship with Asantewaa and Kay Verli.

According to Ama Official, Asatewaa isn’t her sister-in-law as some netizens have suggested.

She made these claims while replying to the critics who intentionally storm her DMs to mock her that Kay Verli and Asantewaa have relocated after the male TikTok star chopped her for free.

Ama Official described her encounter with Kay Verli as a mistake and she has allowed bygones to be bygones.

Watch the video below to know more…

