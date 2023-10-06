Trending photos of Thomas Partey locking lips with his new white girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Recall that last November, a Moroccan lady identified on Twitter as @deffonotchaur accused Thomas Partey of raping her.

According to her, Partey raped her on the 19th of June 2021, when she was asleep during a holiday trip with the Ghanaian international.

According to her, The Arsenal star only got away with the incident because the date she was raped when they were on holiday together was 10 days before UK law changed- allowing UK police forces jurisdiction over crimes committed outside the UK.

Meanwhile, this lady was Thomas Partey’s girlfriend when the said incident happened.

The lady’s accusations gained international recognition and subjected the player to severe scrutiny.

Fortunately for Thomas, he has been cleared off all the rape allegations and charges because the lady wasn’t able to provide enough evidence to cement her claims.

A new all-loved photo of Thomas Partey that has surfaced online and received massive likes as captures the soccer star cooling off with his new girlfriend, Janine Jackson,

As seen in the circulating photos, Thomas Partey’s new girlfriend who is pregnant was rocking a nice bikini while seated on the player’s lap.

The new loved birds locked lips to subtly announce their fresh love life to the entire world.

