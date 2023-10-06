GH lady uses her womb for money rituals; Receives Ghc 5000 every week (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady believed to be in her middle 20s has confessed to using her womb for money rituals.

According to the lady who made an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa show, she was lured to join the secret society by a group of friends.

She explained that for the past 2 years, she mysteriously finds Ghc 5,000 under her pillow at the end of every week.

Revealing how she spends the weekly Ghc 5,000, the lady narrated that she saved a part of the money to buy a taxi and spent the rest on clothes, shoes, food and drinks.

According to the lady, she now wants to exit the secret society but she can’t because of the spiritual implications.

Now, her boyfriend is also afraid that she might use him to renew her sacrifice and that’s why he dragged her to Aunty Naa’s show.

Watch the video below to know more…

