GhPageNewsAngel Obinim mourns with T.B. Joshua's family
News

Angel Obinim mourns with T.B. Joshua’s family

By Qwame Benedict
Obinim and T. B. Joshua
The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church (IGWC) Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has broken his silence over the death of T.B Joshua.

The death of popular televangelist Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known T.B Joshua came as a blow to everyone.

Reports from the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) stated that before his death he had held a church service with his Emmanuel TV partners.

He then retired to his room where he was later found dead.

Following his sudden demise, a lot of preachers from both far and near have sent their condolences to SCOAN and the family of late T.B Joshua.

The latest man of God to speak about the death of the renowned preacher is Angel Obinim.

In a video sighted on social media, Obinim who was preaching to his church members at his Tema branch paused to offer some words to the beveared family.

Watch the video below:

Some preachers have started taking glory over the death of T.B Joshua saying the saw his death and prophecied about in during their 31st Crossover service.

One unanswered question that is whether if T.B Joshua knew he was going to die hence his constant preaching about death during his final day’s.

Source:Ghpage

