Angel Obinim slept with his maid and Florence Obinim is aware – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

By Qwame Benedict
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after promising that he was going on a break from attacking the founder and leader of God’s Way Chapel International Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim has taken back his words and has launched fresh attack on the pastor.

In his new attack on Angel Obinim, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that the controversial man of God has a record of sleeping with maid in his house.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Also Read: Florence Obinim is a stupid woman – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of parliament speaking on NET 2’s ‘The Seat’ show stated that Obinim’s wife Florence Obinim was aware of the evil act of her husband.

He dared Florence to come out and deny the claims and also quized her as to why she has refused to return to Ghana for over 2 years from her base in Spain.

Watch the video below:

Hon. Agyapong stated that had it not been the response he had from Florence Obinim over his earlier fight with Obinim, he wouldn’t have come out.

He vowed to deal ruthelessly with Obinim and his wife for deceiving people.

