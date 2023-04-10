type here...
Lifestyle

Angry girlfriend filmed destroying her boyfriend’s side chick’s car

By Armani Brooklyn
A Kenyan lady known as Wanjiru has been dragged online for allegedly smashing a car which supposedly belongs to her boyfriend’s side chick.

The accusation was levelled against her after she posted an ‘innocent’ picture of herself in black and white as part of an ongoing Twitter trend.

A tweep who can be simply identified on the microblogging platform as @kampupi who seemed to be familiar with happenings in her personal life shared a video of Wanjiru smashing the screen of a car parked outside the suspected mistress’ house.

She went along with her friend and they both took turns using stones to break the front windshield of the car – During the process, no one was around nor in the car hence they were able to flee the scene without being caught.

The person who shared the video slammed Wanjiru for comfortably portraying herself as a happy and peaceful person on the internet but she’s a very notorious person in real life.

Social media users who have come across the video are lambasting her for vandalising her boyfriend’s sidechick’s car out of pettiness and jealousy.

Watch the video below to know more…

