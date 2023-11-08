Angry groom insults and threatens to slap his bride during their wedding ceremony (Video)

- Advertisement -

A video of a bride and groom struggling to use a doorway at the same time has got many people talking.



The confusing clip was shared by @axmedzaki440 on TikTok and has amassed over 35 million views at the time of this report.



In the video, the groom refused to back down for his bride as they struggled to emerge from the small iron sheet doorway together.

Eventually, the groom somewhat squeezed the bride to appear first through the doorway. He then faced her with a stern look and spoke inaudibly to her.



Many people tackled the groom for not allowing his bride to go first.

@Tasha Dollars for instance commented – this marriage already has problems.. can’t let her walk out first even on the wedding.



@Goldilocks – Run far away and never look back sis that man will not respect you



@Haninchichi – I think this man will not make her happy poor woman



@Tenangram – what kind of husband is mean to her wife on their wedding day.



@RabiatuZaioue – must they come out from.that door at the same time?

Watch the video below to know more…

