Youngman exposes a married woman who wants to sleep with him; Leaks their chats online

A man has leaked a WhatsApp chat exposing a married Nigerian woman who is cheating on her husband.



X influencer @Wizarab10 released the raunchy chat on the social media platform after he challenged people to DM him with their stories about cheating married women.



In the chat, the unidentified woman was messaged by the young man, who wondered why she ghosted him.

The woman replied that it was because he was rough with her during their last encounter.



She said she would instead stick to her husband.

However, the young man promised to go soft with her subsequently, and they agreed to meet for another encounter.



The leaked chat angered many.

Here We Go



16 pic.twitter.com/mf1vQAtw7l — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) November 3, 2023

Below are some of the comments gathered under the leaked chat…

@Officially_Kriz – Can’t believe I read all these screenshots. Things dey happen. Another reason to fear women omo

@Don Martinz – Sleeping with a married woman is an all time low shaa That’s the line I can never cross Tho sometimes these women can be secretive

@BigSammy – Crazy part is some married women that actually doing this on the comments be like

@Michadofamous – Una dey sleep with people’s wives smh Where una dey see them sha

@Omok2k – things the happen o, if more people should open up ehhhh, nah only shout u go dey shout o

