Angry Muslim youths vow to teach Bongo Ideas a bitter lesson for describing Hajj as senseless

Earlier yesterday, controversial Ghanaian blogger (Bongo Ideas) who is known for his non-conformist opinions about trending issues completely trashed the essence and relevance of Hajj.

As argued by Bongo Ideas, he finds it illogical for Muslims to travel to Mecca just to observe the Hajj pilgrimage which is one of the 5 basic pillars of Islam.

Taking to his Twitter page to share these contentious submissions which have stirred massive reactions and angered thousands of Muslims on the bird app, Bongo Ideas tweeted;

READ ALSO: Bongo Ideas takes a deep swipe at Muslims who travel to Mecca to observe Hajj

The fact that a group of religious people would have to gather at a place every year to have their prayers heard would never make sense!

Unless your prayers can’t be heard in your room, I don’t see why over 2 million people necessarily have to be at a “sacred” place.

The religious tourism argument is great, but the fact that a person’s religious status is tied to a pilgrimage is just incomprehensible.

Are the health concerns of these people also taken into consideration, considering the huge number of people who converge? The air, the space, the bodily discharges, the infections, well!

READ ALSO: “Christian Atsu should have married locally because none of his kids took after him” – Bongo Ideas writes

The fact that a group of religious people would have to gather at a place every year to have their prayers heard would never make sense! pic.twitter.com/z0GZXRmigl — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) April 19, 2023

Reacting to this blasphemy, some angry Muslim youths have threatened to teach the blogger a bitter lesson in the coming days.

According to them, Bongo’s disrespect to tier beliefs won’t be tolerated and they must use him as a scapegoat.

Check out some of the comments from Muslims on social media who are not happy about Bongo Idea’s submissions about Hajj…

Humble L. Snow – We’re fasting now, it’s left with only 3 days we’ll finish fasting and see what to do with this case.

Haj Tawfiq Issahaku – Because he doesn’t have sense that’s the reason he can’t see any sense in that. He should remember common sense is not for common people like him

READ ALSO: Avoid single mothers – Bongo Ideas advises single men

Sa M’akosei – I like where this ill mannered child is taking is play. Someone tell him that this play will over him

Oluu Babatu – If you are senseless how can you be sensible to understand moslems traveling to mecca to perform hajj or Umrah. May Allah guide you..

Hadi Bawa – This guy is playing with . Does he know who he is dealing with

Gbevor Innocent – Finally, he has touched the lion’s tail

Shamsudeen Issah – You reach your limit now lol we go see soon

Awini John Ranking – Where you are now going is the exact direction Nana aba prayed for you.

READ ALSO: “Christian Atsu should have married locally because none of his kids took after him” – Bongo Ideas writes