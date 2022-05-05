- Advertisement -

Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel, has reportedly ordered workers at her filling Station to decline payment for fuel products via Mobile Money (MoMo).

Following the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) by GRA, some businesses in Ghana have taken strict measures to avoid incurring costs at expense of their operations.

By so doing, some business owners have ordered their employees not to accept electronic payments made via the Mobile Money platform which exceeds the GHC100 threshold that attracts a fee of 1.5 per cent.

Adakabre Frimpong Manso, a radio broadcaster at Neat FM, shared his horrible experience at a filling station owned by Anita Sefa Boakye at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

He disclosed that he was returning to Accra after a long weekend in the Region when he stopped by the filling station to buy GHC200 of fuel, only to be told by an attendant that their madam has warned them not to accept MoMo.

He said the attendant cited uncertainty about the charges the transactions would attract as the reason why their boss has indefinitely suspended electronic payment

Expressing his displeasure, Adakabre said he would get to the bottom of this directive given by Anita.

He said he would get in touch with her mom Janet Sefa Boakye for further clarification.