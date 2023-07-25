type here...
Husband caught sleeping with his own biological daughters (Video)
News

Husband caught sleeping with his own biological daughters (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Husband caught sleeping with his own biological daughters
A Ghanaian woman has dragged her husband to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show hosted by Aunty Naa for having an affair with his own daughters.

According to the woman, before marrying her husband, she truthfully told him that she has two kids.

Her husband on the other hand also confessed to her that he also has kids with his first wife.

Fast forward, one of her husband’s daughters came to stay with them in the same room in Kumasi.

Surprisingly, her stepdaughter always showed her nakedness to her father.

Initially, she was very disturbed hence, she told her husband to chide her daughter because she’s matured.

Her husband told her to mind her business and additionally maintained that she’s his own daughter therefore she sees nothing wrong with seeing her nakedness.

The woman never suspected her husband was secretly sleeping with his own daughter until she caught them red-handed in the act.

    Source:GHpage

