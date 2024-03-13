Apologize to me or face my wrath- Actor Wayoosi says as he threatens Lilwin’s former manager

- Advertisement -

Veteran Kumawood actor, Wayoosi has warned Lilwin’s former blogger who doubled as his manager, Busumuru Sean Kingston to render an unqualified apology to him via his social media handles or face his wrath.

In a post sighted by Ghpage.com on the Facebook wall of Busumuru Sean Kingston, Wayoosi has asked him to delete a particular post he made about him and render an unqualified apology to him.

In the statement, Wayoosi divulged that the former blogger and manager for the popular controversial actor published on his blog and other social media platforms that he, Wayoosi is battling with his life as he is to choose between life and death.

Wayoosi claims there is no iota of truth in the publication by the renowned blogger, describing it as baseless and malicious.

He went into furtherance to state categorically that not only has the publication caused fear among his family and loved ones, but it has in the long run marred his hard-earned reputation.

He has therefore advised Busumuru Sean Kingston to delete the post immediately and render an unqualified apology to him.

According to him, failure on the part of the blogger to “Walk the talk” might make him take legal action against him, which according to him will cost Busumuru a lot.