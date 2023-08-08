type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentArchipalago 'dumps' his baby mama and son to propose to TikTok girlfriend...
Entertainment

Archipalago ‘dumps’ his baby mama and son to propose to TikTok girlfriend [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Archipalago proposes to tiktok girlfriend Sexy Afra
- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian wannabe musician cum socialite, Dennis Anane, popularly known as ‘Archipalago’, has proposed to his popular Tiktok girlfriend Sexy Afra.

Archipalago was formerly involved with a beautiful and supportive lady named Angela Essien in a romantic relationship out of which a child was born in 2021.

The two went their separate under unknown circumstances but it appears the controversial socialite has moved on and is now on the verge of officially marrying the woman he truly loves.

Watch: Trending video of drunk Archipalago kissing and getting intimate with his girlfriend

In a video that currently trending online, Archipalago was captured on his knee while presenting a ring to his girlfriend at the Kotoka International Airport.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

With excitement, the lady responded with a resounding ‘yes’ as onlookers gazed at them.

The couple who seem to be madly in love and can’t get over each other passionately hugged and locked lips to seal the proposal.

Archipalago’s proposal comes a few months after his baby mama, Angela Essien called the musician out for ignoring his child who was born in 2021.

Angela requested Archipalago to cease talking about the name of the child they have together in a series of posts that contain printable slurs because he hasn’t been responsible.

SEE ALSO: Archipalago throws his baby mama & son out of his house because of his new GH girlfriend (Video)

Sharing baby bump photos of the new mother, he wrote: “I am proud of a lot of things but nothing beats giving birth to my first child! Congratulations to us @angel_da_model To God be the glory”.

In her new post directed to the US-based entertainer, she questioned the last time he sent money to them for the upkeep of their daughter but always talked about her. READ FULL STORY HERE

Source:GHPage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
4.5mph
75 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways