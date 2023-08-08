- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian wannabe musician cum socialite, Dennis Anane, popularly known as ‘Archipalago’, has proposed to his popular Tiktok girlfriend Sexy Afra.

Archipalago was formerly involved with a beautiful and supportive lady named Angela Essien in a romantic relationship out of which a child was born in 2021.

The two went their separate under unknown circumstances but it appears the controversial socialite has moved on and is now on the verge of officially marrying the woman he truly loves.

In a video that currently trending online, Archipalago was captured on his knee while presenting a ring to his girlfriend at the Kotoka International Airport.

With excitement, the lady responded with a resounding ‘yes’ as onlookers gazed at them.

The couple who seem to be madly in love and can’t get over each other passionately hugged and locked lips to seal the proposal.

Archipalago’s proposal comes a few months after his baby mama, Angela Essien called the musician out for ignoring his child who was born in 2021.

Angela requested Archipalago to cease talking about the name of the child they have together in a series of posts that contain printable slurs because he hasn’t been responsible.

Sharing baby bump photos of the new mother, he wrote: “I am proud of a lot of things but nothing beats giving birth to my first child! Congratulations to us @angel_da_model To God be the glory”.

In her new post directed to the US-based entertainer, she questioned the last time he sent money to them for the upkeep of their daughter but always talked about her. READ FULL STORY HERE