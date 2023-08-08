Trending video of drunk Archipalago kissing and getting intimate with his girlfriend while on TikTok live

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian socialite Archipalago, who has gained notoriety for his controversial presence on social media landed in Ghana last night.

The enigmatic figure who currently resides in the United States and works as a health assistant, touched down in Ghana to reunite with family and loved ones.



His arrival was a very wholesome one as he was warmly greeted at the airport by none other than his celebrity girlfriend, Sexy Afra.

READ ALSO: Two ‘trumu trumu’ men receive severe beatings as they are caught chopping themselves – Video

The couple wasted no time in embracing their return to the spotlight upon Archipalago’s arrival

Taking to TikTok, the duo engaged in a live interaction with their eager fans.

However, the session took an unexpected turn as Archipalago who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, engaged in a visibly intimate and passionate encounter with his girlfriend.

Sexy Afra who was an active participant in the interaction appeared to relish every moment of the session.

The candid and unfiltered live interaction has left fans and social media users abuzz with speculation, controversy, and fascination.

Archipalago’s decision to share such an intimate moment with the public has ignited debates about his maturity because as an over 35-year-old man, it’s believed he shouldn’t be behaving like that on social media.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Mcbrown cries uncontrollably on live TV – Here’s why (Video)

Recall that eight months ago, Archipalago and Sexy Afra publicly revealed that they are now lovers.



Their union has since captured the attention of both local and international media.

READ ALSO: Budu Atta JHS headmaster spends registration fees as he fails to register students for BECE