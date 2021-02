Social media commentator turned musician Dennis Anane known on social media as Archipalgo is finally off the market after he tied the knot to his girlfriend in the United States.

According to what we gathered, the Mufasa Palago as he is also called didn’t just tie the knot but also held a baby shower for his girlfriend now wife.

See photos from the event:

Archipalago

Archiapalago and wife

It was a day of fun and joy looking at the smiles on the faces of Palago, his darling and the attendees of the event.