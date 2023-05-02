Following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s unanticipated move from UTV to ONUA TV – Many Ghanaians proposed to the management of Media General to poach Arnold and Bulldog because the chemistry between the two and Mcbrown was superb during her days at UTV.

Well, it seems both Arnold, Bulldog and even Kwame A Plus might be making appearances on ONUA SHOWTIME WITH MCBROWN.

Speaking on Gh Page’s Rash Hour segment yesterday, Caleb Nii Boye who is both a production manager and radio show host at 3FM, a subsidiary under Media General stated that Ghanaians shouldn’t be surprised if both Bulldog and Arnold make guest appearances on Mcbrown’s show.

As explained by Caleb, since Mcbrown’s show which will be aired on Fridays and Sundays would clash with UTV’s late-night entertainment show – Bulldog and Arnold won’t hesitate to give Mcbrown a helping hand if the need arises.

Caleb further stated that Mcbrown has a cordial relationship with Bulldog and Arnold and they’ll be happy to work together even if it’s not permanently on ONUA TV, it can be once in a while appearance.

