Mzgee has shown exceptional maturity by congratulating Nana Ama Mcbrown after the maiden edition of her show on ONUA TV.

Before this, many social media users have placed a bet on the strong possibility of Mzgee not congratulating Mcbrown because they are now alleged sworn enemies behind the scenes.

Well, these naysayers have been disgraced big time because Mzgee has given Mcbrown the due respect she deserves as a ‘big game’ player.

Storming the comments section of a post Mcbrown shared on Instagram, Mzgee showed utmost respect and humility.

The new host of United Showbiz applauded her colleague for giving her fans a spectacular show.

Mzgee simply wrote; “Congratulations Nana”

