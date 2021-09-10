Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo reacts to Bulldog’s claims that Ghana’s showbiz industry needs respect more than money

- Advertisement -

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo says he’s baffled by Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog’s, assertion that “what the entertainment industry needs most to crossover is respect and not financial investment.”

Bulldog in a post on Facebook Friday insinuated that the only way the country’s arts and culture sector could flourish is for key players to appreciate the efforts of one another and accord respect to whom it’s due.

“What the entertainment industry needs most to crossover is respect and not financial investment. We will get nowhere if we keep disregarding and undermining our collective efforts,” he wrote.

The post has been greeted with mixed reactions from some persons who share a different opinion.

Arnold, who holds the view that one of the country’s biggest setbacks in the arts and culture sector is the lack of funding, indicated that he was perplexed by Bulldog’s stance.

Reacting to the comments, the showbiz pundit said he has been ponding over the statement but cannot seem to comprehend how Bulldog has relegated money as the least most important thing.

“This morning, my boss Nana Asiamah Hanson posted about respect. According to him, what we need most as an industry to crossover is respect and not finances. Yea, you read right, ‘respect’.

“Since morning, anytime this poignant post ricochets in my mind, I burst out laughing. Am I okay?”

Bulldog made this comment while wading into the back and forth arguments that have ensued on radio in the last few days between Shatta Wale and showbiz pundits, who have condemned his way of addressing issues concerning the music industry.