type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment'Your comment about Black Sherif’s rain set was needless' – Arnold Baidoo...
Entertainment

‘Your comment about Black Sherif’s rain set was needless’ – Arnold Baidoo blasts Sadiq 

By Kweku Derrick
Baba-Sadiq-Black-Sherif-Arnold-Asamoah-Baidoo
- Advertisement -

Showbiz analyst Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has slammed the CEO of 3Music Network for unravelling the original plan behind Black Sherif’s performance at the just ended 3Music Awards.

In the aftermath of the ceremony, Baba Sadiq revealed that the artificial rainfall effect depolyed during Black Sherif’s performance was initially set up for Sarkodie.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, he indicated that delibrations with the management of the two-time BET award winner broke down in the final minutes.

This means they quickly needed to find a replacement, and Black Sherif was their best bet.

Sadiq had however come under fire for his revelation which many say was unecessary as it diverted attention from the felicitations that greeted the never-seen-before stage craft in the history of Ghana’s entertainment.

Arnold waded into the argument and condemned Sadiq’s action. He said the statement was “needless” and “uneccesary” considering the timelines because fans were still reeling from the beauty of Black Sherif’s perfomance.

Meanwhile, Baba Sadiq said in as much as the event and organisers behind it are opened to constructive crticism, the verdict to reveal any information about their operation lies in their hands.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, April 3, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    88 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News