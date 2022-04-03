- Advertisement -

Showbiz analyst Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has slammed the CEO of 3Music Network for unravelling the original plan behind Black Sherif’s performance at the just ended 3Music Awards.

In the aftermath of the ceremony, Baba Sadiq revealed that the artificial rainfall effect depolyed during Black Sherif’s performance was initially set up for Sarkodie.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, he indicated that delibrations with the management of the two-time BET award winner broke down in the final minutes.

This means they quickly needed to find a replacement, and Black Sherif was their best bet.

Sadiq had however come under fire for his revelation which many say was unecessary as it diverted attention from the felicitations that greeted the never-seen-before stage craft in the history of Ghana’s entertainment.

Arnold waded into the argument and condemned Sadiq’s action. He said the statement was “needless” and “uneccesary” considering the timelines because fans were still reeling from the beauty of Black Sherif’s perfomance.

Meanwhile, Baba Sadiq said in as much as the event and organisers behind it are opened to constructive crticism, the verdict to reveal any information about their operation lies in their hands.