Artists in Ghana are ungrateful- Mr. Logic

Controversial entertainment pundit and artist manager, Mr. Logic has described artists in Ghana as ungrateful beings.

Speaking with Blakk Rasta on 3FM which Ghpage.com monitored, Mr. Logic said Ghanaian artists do not appreciate what the music executives do for them.

“Our people from here you do it for them and they don’t appreciate it. Our people who are cross breeds appreciate the work music executives put in”, he said.

He went on to attribute the ungratefulness on the part of artists to the fact that they get visas abroad.

According to him, Ghanaian artists see getting a visa abroad as an achievement so after they have gotten it, they belittle anybody else.

He cited the last artist he managed before Mo as a quintessence, saying that he got a visa to the United Kingdom and felt too big to work with him.

“The last artiste I worked with got a UK visa and decided not to work with me. A lot of them see getting a visa as a breakthrough,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Logic is optimistic that “Mo will not let me down. She does not need a visa to America and says since I’m going to America I will not work with you”.