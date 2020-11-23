type here...
Entertainment

Asamoah Gyan flaunts the interior view of his plush mansion as he marks his 35th birthday (Photos)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah Gyan, the general captain for the Blackstars and Legon Cities newly signed player yesterday Sunday, 22 November, marked his 35th birthday.

The Ghanaian professional footballer as part of activities to commemorate his birthday took to social media to share stunning photos of him looking dapper in an African Print.

The all-time leading goalscorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals flaunted the interior view of his plush mansion in photos he posted to mark his birthday.

The interior decorations of Asamoah Gyan’s mansions show he has a good taste for quality and beautiful things. It’s nice.

Captioning the photos Asamoah Gyan wrote; “+1. I thank God for my life?? Happy Birthday to me”. Check out some photos below;

Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-GyanAsamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan
Asamoah-Gyan

Happy Birthday Legend!!

Source:GHPAGE

