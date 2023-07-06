type here...
“Asamoah Gyan has chopped me” – Auntie Bee reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Asamoah Gyan reacts after Auntie Bee confesses having a crush on him
Recall that a few months ago, veteran Ghanaian actress who has spent close to 2 decades in the movie industry well known in the media space as Auntie Bee publicly revealed that Asamoah Gyan is her celebrity man crush.

As confessed by Aunti Bee, she’s madly in love with the former Blackstars captain and wouldn’t mind marrying him if he agrees to her marriage proposal.

Although she’s much older than Baby Jet but she emphasized during an interview on “The Visdel Show” that she’ll be the happiest woman in the world if Asamoah Gyan concurs to share a bed with her.

Asamoah Gyan reacts after Auntie Bee confesses having a crush on him

Fast forward, Auntie Bee has alleged in the course of an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM that she has slept with the sensational retired soccer star.

According to her, she wanted their romantic affair to remain private but it’s unfortunate that she has been forced to spill the beans.

During the same interview, Auntie Bee also remarked that she has ‘tasted’ different sizes of penises.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

