type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWhat becomes of Asantewaa, Jackline & others? - Reactions over pending removal...
Entertainment

What becomes of Asantewaa, Jackline & others? – Reactions over pending removal of TikTok from Android and Apple devices

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian-TikTok-Stars
Ghanaian-TikTok-Stars
- Advertisement -

Social media is buzzing with reactions following news of the pending removal of TikTok from Android and Apple devices.

The most popular video-sharing app with over 1 billion active users spread across 154 countries might be no more should all agendas go through.

According to a news item by CNN, on security concerns, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr urged Google and Apple to remove TikTok from their app stores.

On June 28, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr wrote to Apple and Google CEOs Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai, requesting that TikTok be removed from their app stores.

This request is in response to an “alarming new report” from BuzzFeed claiming that the app “collects vast troves of sensitive data about US users,” which was then accessed by officials in Beijing. Continue Reading.

This new development has caused an uproar on social media and netizens have called out the names of some of the popular Ghanaian TikTok stars over the pending removal of the app.

Netizens have asked about what becomes of Asantewaa, Jackline Mensah, Wesely Kesse, Hajia Bintu, and the likes who have gained prominence through the app should it be taken down.

It is a fact that the TikTok app has given a host of characters in Ghana relevance. Without the emergence of TikTok, these people would not have been known.

Commentaries gathered under the TikTok removal article saw some users teasing persons (GH Tiktokers) who have seemingly ‘grown horns’ after becoming famous while using the app.

Some of the comments point to the fact that the ‘career’ of these stars might end which will render them ‘useless’ on social media for the time being until they find other means to acquire fame.

Read a few of the comments/reactions below;

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, July 6, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.6mph
    40 %
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    79 °
    Sun
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News