Controversial TikTok star and influencer, Asantewaa is alleged to have been forced out of her matrimonial home by her husband after she disrespected him on multiple occasions and showed signs of cheating.

Asantewaa has often been in the news for the past few years for actions she has depicted on social media citing TikTok as the major that gives off actions of a disrespectful wife.

Her close relationship with her Manager, Cassious has always sparked outrage online among her followers and critics.

The popular influencer is often seen flirting with Cassious her handsome manager and allowing him access to her marital body parts which is deemed inappropriate in the Ghanaian community.

However, according to a now-deleted comment spotted in the comments section of a post made by Instagram blogger, @Mari_gyata, it was revealed that Asantewaa has moved out of her husband’s house.

It’s also alleged that Asantewaa and her now alleged estranged husband have been separated for a while now which has pushed her to build her own house.

According to the gossip monger, Asantewaa is currently living with her brother, Kay Verli who is also in the news for various negative reasons with his entanglement with Ama Official being the major.

Asantewaa moved in with him after she was kicked out of her husband’s house for multiple cheating allegations and gross disrespect from her side.

Reacting to the trending reports, Asantewaa has refused to either confirm or dismiss the reports but rather shared a new video of herself in very happy mode flaunting her glowing skin.

This is to tell the perpetrators of the story that she isn’t bothered about the negative news that is spreading about her because she’s currently happy with her life whether divorced or not.

