Married woman exposed for collecting Ghc40 to sleep with popular musician – Video

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has taken to social media to call out a married woman, Blessing Victoria Nwachuckwu, after he allegedly sent her 2800 naira (Ghc 42) as transport fare to come to his place but she did not show up.

Akpi as he is popularly called, drew the attention of social media users to the lady who was trying to play a fast one on him.



He shared a photo of the said lady and other details online while dragging her.

Speedy said that their agreement was for her to show up to his place on the arranged day to sleep with him, but it’s been past 24 hours and she hasn’t shown up.

The rapper also attached a screenshot of the receipt of the money he had supposedly sent to her and added that the money had moved to 3,000 from 2,800 which is a little over Ghc 40 because she had disappointed him.

Although, in another chat, the lady reached out to him and asked him to delete the post in exchange for repayment.

Speed Darlington Aka akpi is dragging one miss Blessing Victoria Nwachukwu, because he sent her transport money (2800) to come and sleep with him??? and The girl hasn’t come in 24hrs???? akpi said the money is now 3k, God abeg????? he attached proof of payment at the… pic.twitter.com/dS3ALQvfwE — Petty (@Pettybigbaby) August 24, 2023

