AshGold Chairman, Kwaku Frimpong banned 10 years match-fixing & betting

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, commonly known as Champion, the chairman and bankroller of Ghana Premier League team Ashantigold, has been banned from all football-related activities for ten years and fined Ghs 100,000 for his role in match-fixing.

The judgement of the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee concerns a Ghana Premier League match in which Ashantigold defeated Inter Allies 7-0 at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Hashmin Musah, an Inter Allies player, scored two own goals and later claimed that he did it to sabotage a bet on the game.

The prosecution discovered that Dr Kwaku Frimpong conspired with one Nii Amoah, an Inter Allies official, to manipulate the game for a 5-1 score.

According to mobile money records collected by the prosecution, Frimpong paid Nii Amoah Ghs 10,000 in exchange.

Frimpong’s suspension is part of a broader decision by the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee, which also demoted Ashantigold to Division Two and banned the club’s head coach and numerous other players for various periods of time.