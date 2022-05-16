type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsAshGold Chairman, Kwaku Frimpong banned 10 years match-fixing & betting
Sports

AshGold Chairman, Kwaku Frimpong banned 10 years match-fixing & betting

By Albert
AshGold Chairman, Kwaku Frimpong banned 10 years match-fixing & betting
- Advertisement -

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, commonly known as Champion, the chairman and bankroller of Ghana Premier League team Ashantigold, has been banned from all football-related activities for ten years and fined Ghs 100,000 for his role in match-fixing.

The judgement of the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee concerns a Ghana Premier League match in which Ashantigold defeated Inter Allies 7-0 at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Hashmin Musah, an Inter Allies player, scored two own goals and later claimed that he did it to sabotage a bet on the game.

The prosecution discovered that Dr Kwaku Frimpong conspired with one Nii Amoah, an Inter Allies official, to manipulate the game for a 5-1 score.

According to mobile money records collected by the prosecution, Frimpong paid Nii Amoah Ghs 10,000 in exchange.

Frimpong’s suspension is part of a broader decision by the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee, which also demoted Ashantigold to Division Two and banned the club’s head coach and numerous other players for various periods of time.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 16, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.2 ° F
    82.2 °
    82.2 °
    80 %
    3.3mph
    37 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News