Atinka TV's Ekourba Gyasi called to the Bar
Atinka TV’s Ekourba Gyasi called to the Bar

By Armani Brooklyn
Atinka TV’s Ekourba Gyasi called to the Bar
The host of Atinka TV’s Morning Show, Ghana Nie, Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, has been called to the Bar.


He was one of the 846 law students who were called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.


Speaking to Atinka TV, Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu expressed gratitude to God for seeing him through this journey.


Although it had not been easy, he was pleased to have made it this far, stating that being called to the bar was a great relief to him given the difficulties in balancing school, work, and even family.

Meanwhile, he said becoming a lawyer will help him do more advocacy in his profession as a broadcast journalist.
For those who have the desire to do law but for some reason feel it is late, he said it was not too late to start, encouraging all who desire to do law to go for it.

Ekourba Gyasi is Public Relations and Advertising consultant. He is married to Priscilla Gyasi and they have three children. He hosts Ghana Nie, the Breakfast Show on Atinka TV .


He hopes to use his new profession to strengthen his advocacy for societal good.

    Source:Ghpage

