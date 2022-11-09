- Advertisement -

Musician Atom has reacted to Kompany’s claims that he’s the one who influenced him to ditch Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Speaking in an interview with Ambassador TV, Kompany claimed that after he went to work with Atom, he refused to answer calls from Nana Ama Mcbrown and other movie actors when they needed him on set.

Continuing with his explanation, Kompany emphatically stated it was because of Atom that he left Nana Ama Mcbrown’s umbrella to be an independent actor.

Kompany’s accusations against Atom concerning Nana Ama Mcbrown triggered a lot of social media users to rain heavy insults on the musician.

Initially, Atom didn’t want to react to the trending story but he has now been forced to open up on the whole brouhaha.

Speaking in a self-made video, Atom dismissed the claims that he was the one who advised Kompany to leave Nana Ama Mcbrown’s care.

According to Atom, when he started to work with Kompany, he tried his possible best to get him a brand and started charging movie directors on his behalf.

He fed, clothed and gave him allowance yet he wasn’t content and hence he sneaked out at night to live a wayward life.

To clear himself with the tag that he advised him to disresect Nana Ama Mcbrown, Atom emphatically stated that he himself outrighly respects Nana Ama Mcbrown therefore there’s no reason he will tell Kompany to insult her.

He explained that even Nana Ama Mcbrown was very happy after she got to know that Kompany was under his care because she knew him before meeting Kompany.

Watch the video below to know more…

