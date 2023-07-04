type here...
Aunty Mercy, woman who has reportedly snatched Nana Agradaa’s husband speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Agradaa cries as her women's fellowship leader snatches her husband from her (Video)
Earlier yesterday, Nana Agradaa went live on Facebook to fire and slam Aunty Mercy for trying to destroy her marriage.

As claimed by Nana Agradaa who’s trying to protect her home, Aunty Mercy has been sending her husband money with the sole purpose of snatching him from her.

Aunty Mercy, the woman who has reportedly snatched Nana Agradaa's husband shades her (Video)

Reacting to the wild allegations, Aunty Mercy has dismissed the claims of trying to snatch Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng from Nana Agradaa.

As asserted by Aunty Mercy in a trending audio, she didn’t send Agradaa’s husband because they are secret lovers.

Aunty Mercy explained that she sent Agradaa’s husband money with no evil intentions attached.

Watch the video below to know more…

