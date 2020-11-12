Ayisha Modi reacts to Delay’s apology to Obrafour and his team despite the lawsuit

- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has applauded radio and television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay for coming out to apologize to Obrafour and his management following comments made on her show a few weeks ago.

It would be recalled that Ayisha Modi who is known on social media as She_loves_Stonebwoy on the Delay show alleged that she paid for the cost of his album.

After her comments, Obrafour and his management came out to deny the claims from Ayisha Modi and requested that she apologize and retract the lies she is telling people.

Ayisha came back and drop more revelation between herself and the Ghana rap sofo allegeding that he even proposed love to her back in the days when she was helping him.

Well, a video from the camp of Delay surfaced on social media where Delay following the lawsuit from Obrafour has distanced herself from the fight between Ayisha and the rapper.

Ayisha upon chancing on the video apology from Delay has reacted to it after a netizen question the presenter on why she would apologise when she was the one who allowed her platform to be used.

According to Ayisha, Delay made a right decision by apologizing to Obrafour because the fight is between herself and the rapper.

See screenshot of her response below: