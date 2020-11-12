type here...
GhPage Entertainment Ayisha Modi reacts to Delay's apology to Obrafour and his team despite...
Entertainment

Ayisha Modi reacts to Delay’s apology to Obrafour and his team despite the lawsuit

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Ayisha Modi reacts to Delay's apology to Obrafour and his team despite the lawsuit
Ayisha-Modi-Delay-Obrafour
- Advertisement -

Ayisha Modi has applauded radio and television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay for coming out to apologize to Obrafour and his management following comments made on her show a few weeks ago.

It would be recalled that Ayisha Modi who is known on social media as She_loves_Stonebwoy on the Delay show alleged that she paid for the cost of his album.

After her comments, Obrafour and his management came out to deny the claims from Ayisha Modi and requested that she apologize and retract the lies she is telling people.

Ayisha came back and drop more revelation between herself and the Ghana rap sofo allegeding that he even proposed love to her back in the days when she was helping him.

Well, a video from the camp of Delay surfaced on social media where Delay following the lawsuit from Obrafour has distanced herself from the fight between Ayisha and the rapper.

Ayisha upon chancing on the video apology from Delay has reacted to it after a netizen question the presenter on why she would apologise when she was the one who allowed her platform to be used.

According to Ayisha, Delay made a right decision by apologizing to Obrafour because the fight is between herself and the rapper.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

See screenshot of her response below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 12, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
1.3mph
75 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News