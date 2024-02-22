Baba Rahman speaks for the first time after collapsing in the middle of a football match; Here’s what he’s saying

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian left-back Abdul Baba Rahman says he is responding well to treatment following an emergency injury during a match for PAOK on Wednesday night.

The former Chelsea defender collapsed after landing awkwardly during the semi-final clash against Panathinaikos in the Greek Cup.

Reports indicated that Rahman lost consciousness after colliding with an opponent in the 115th minute of the game.

Fortunately, the swift intervention of the medical team on the pitch led to his resuscitation.

The left-back was immediately attended to, and he was subsequently sent to the hospital via ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

Despite the somber mood cast over the game, which Panathinaikos won 6-5 in a penalty shootout, Rahman’s recovery is progressing positively.

In a statement on his social media account, Rahman thanked everyone for their concern and well wishes, providing reassurance about his condition.

“Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours. Thankfully I’m recovering well, and scans have shown no major damage,” Rahman wrote on social media.

The former Augsburg defender also expressed gratitude to Georgios Vagiannidis, his 22-year-old teammate for personally checking in on him at the hospital.

