Famed Ghanaian cleric who is the founder and general overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi is currently under attack on social media over his failed prophecy about Ghana beating Uruguay.

Prior to Ghana’s clash with Uruguay last Friday, Badu Kobi had emphatically stated that Ghana was already in the next round as he predicted a win for the Black Stars.

In a social media post, the man of God emphatically stated that even if Uruguay scores the first goal, ”Ghanaians will at the end of the match have the celebration”.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

As we all know, Ghana’s ‘revenge’ on Uruguay backfired as they scored the Blackstar two goals to nil.

All two goals from Uruguay were scored in the first half of the game leading to our early exit from the tournament.

Social media users who have come across Badu Kobi’s prophecy have urged him to retire from the ministry because he has never given an accurate prophecy.

Zedd Vitus – So this man cannot keep silence for once….Stop embarrassing yourself

Ezimakor Akachi Mandela – When a so called prophet leaves spiritual work and predict football.

Nana Osei Sarkodie – It only in Africa, where people can decide to close down a whole factory, turn it into worshipping center and then go there to pray for jobs.

Owusu Patrick – This man can’t be a good lotto forecaster.To predict a winner of two teams too is a problem.Hahahahahaha