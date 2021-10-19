- Advertisement -

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, well known as T.T of Taxi Driver fame, has once again opened up about circumstances that led to his predicaments in his old age.

The actor recently courted public sympathy after he disclosed in an interview that his rent was due and needed a sum of about GHC3,000 to pay for an advance period of 6 months.

Shortly after, he started receiving cash donations including an amount of GHS50,000 from the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and a pledge of a monthly stipend of GHS1,500 from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

However, some of his colleagues later asserted that T.T does not deserve pity because he didn’t plan his future well.

Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful recently revealed in chit-chat with Sammy Kay that Rev Badu Kobi gifted T.T a huge sum of money to build his own house. But it appears he squandered the money and went back to ground zero again.

T.T refuted the claims stating that he received from Prophet Badu Kobi GHS6,000 only and the money was not enough to build a two-bedroom house.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Happy FM with Kwabena Boafo, Psalm Adjeteyfio disclosed that his ex-wife also made it impossible for him to use the money judiciously after he received it.

On what he used the money for, he accused the ex-wife of manipulating him to use part of the money to rent a full house and spending the rest on “useless” things.

TT also added that his wife sacked his kids from him and he was not able to do anything about it because she was in full control of their relationship.

He is reported to have said, “She was impatient and always wanted things done her way and was always getting me angry. She always did what I did not like so there was no peace and joy in our home. It was always full of misunderstandings.

“If you have no peace in your house, it becomes evident in everything you do and this was my story when it came to my wife. She always did what I asked her not to do and that really got to me”.

Touching on the issue that he abandoned his children in his hay days, Psalm Adjeteyfio had this to say:

“I did not abandon my children. I just had to give them space because of my wife’s actions and I did not want what was happening to us to affect them. I really appreciate them and all they did, especially my eldest son Ezra. They all stood by me in my struggles all these years.”

Besides, TT also dropped a profound message for men who cherish looks more than character. He advised that it is better to marry an ugly woman with a good character than a beautiful one with the devil’s soul.