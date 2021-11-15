BBC has offered to interview Anita and husband Barima over the display of Kente at their wedding – Kwaku Manu reveals

- Advertisement -

Kwaku Manu, in his Aggressive Interview show, has revealed that The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has offered to interview Anita Sefa and her husband Barima Osei.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom. Headquartered at Broadcasting House in London, it is the world’s oldest national broadcaster and the largest broadcaster in the world.

The actor and presenter disclosed the British News company’s move to interview the couple is a result of the couple’s choice and show of carefully designed Kente clothes on their big day.

He explains they (BBC) have never seen Kente being used in place of a white wedding gown on a wedding day.

According to Kwaku Manu, BBC therefore purposefully wants to have a convo with the two because of the Kente they used for their wedding.

Anita and Barima changed into several beautifully designed kente dresses on their wedding day.

Unlike the normal white gowns used by many married couples, Anita and her husband chose to go the traditional way; making their wedding a Kente themed one.

If my records on Ghanaian weddings are right, Anita Sefa comes first as the one bride to have used a Kente gown with a veil for both Traditional and White weddings.

Arguably, the matrimony between the CEO of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye can be ranked as the biggest and most expensive in the history of Ghanaian weddings as it stands now.

The four-day power-packed marriage ceremony saw the display of wealth, rich Ashanti culture and special performances from A-list artists across all genres in the country.

Not only were music stars present, but the occasion was also well attended by prominent individuals across the country. The ceremony was dubbed the ‘Kumasi Royal Wedding’.

Beginning at gigantic visual themed 7-tier hanging cake that was displayed during the reception, the array of expensive cars to the evincing of over 60 groomsmen and bridesmaids was just mindblowing still has got people talking.

The bride, Anita Sefa Boakye who is the daughter of the owner of the famous hotel in Kumasi, Anita Hotel changed into 10 different outfits for the ceremony.