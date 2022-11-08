- Advertisement -

Strika in the movie Beast of No Nations, real name Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye has once again popped up on social media after some months away from the news.

In contrast to fellow actor Abraham Attah, who has since achieved world wide fame and recognition, Strika on the other hand has been begging on the streets of Accra.

Strika in his earlier interview claimed that he never received his $30,000 salary from his job.

He asserted that his manager, Kofi Robert, retained the funds until he turned 18 on his behalf.

The media and other interested parties volunteered to help the young man regain his feet when the story first broke a few years ago, but nothing came of that.

The sad yet gifted actor is seen in a video posted on social media selling coconuts on the street.

Watch the video below: