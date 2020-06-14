- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has finally revealed why he was constantly attacking High-Grade Family boss Samini during his return to the music industry.

Shatta Wale who was a guest Nana Ama Mcbrown’s United Showbiz on UTV revealed that after his comeback into the music industry he was not recognised because Samini was taking all the glory.

According to him due to the fact that Samini was getting all the attention, he became jealous of him and this prompted him to start attacking him.

He explained that at that point he wanted to be like Samini as well as do the same genre just to get all attention.

“When I first came into the music industry, I was jealous of Samini. I always wanted to be like him and do his genre of music, and since I wasn’t getting the attention I started attacking him” he said.

Shatta Wale added that he had no personal issue with Samini and they are cool as friends now.