First exclusive video from 38-year-old Berla Mundi’s ‘no phones allowed’ wedding ceremony drops

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi just tied the knot a few hours ago to Mr David Tabi – A business mogul in the mining and agriculture industry.

Apparently, no phones were allowed into the wedding premises.

No phones allowed wedding is an unplugged wedding ceremony in which the couple requests that guests put away cell phones, cameras, and any other devices for them to be present in the moment.

It’s clear that one wedding guest was able to beat protocol and hence was able to enter the wedding venue with his or her phone.

In an adorable video that has surfaced online, Berla Mundi can be seen looking all glam in her expensive wedding gown while her billionaire hubby, Mr Tabi, on the other hand, rocked an all-white well-tailored designer suit.

The fresh couple in town were energetically dancing to Stonebwoy’s banging hit song dubbed “Into The Future”.

