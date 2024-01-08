Berla Mundi pregnant? – Fresh video of her ‘developing tummy’ suggests as Ghanaians talk

- Advertisement -

Just two days after the joyous occasion of her wedding, Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors, sparked by a video from her Thanksgiving service circulating online.



In the video, Berla Mundi is seen at her Thanksgiving service, and according to a section of internet users, she appears to have developed a prominent belly and fuller cheeks, classic signs that are often associated with pregnancy.



Additionally, viewers have noted her apparent fatigue and a noticeable lack of energy while she was dancing, further fueling the rumours.

The online community has been quick to conclude, with many Ghanaians expressing their belief that Berla Mundi is pregnant.

It’s important to note that these observations and speculations are purely based on visual cues from the video and have not been substantiated by any official statement from Berla Mundi.



Pregnancy rumours surrounding public figures are not uncommon, and they often stem from well-intentioned but speculative observations.

As the video continues to circulate, Berla Mundi’s fans and followers are left in anticipation, eagerly awaiting either a confirmation or denial from the media personality herself.



The truth about this pregnancy speculation will only unfold with time, and until then, it remains an unverified piece of gossip that has captured the attention of the online community.

