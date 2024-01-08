Heartwarming video of Berla Mundi and her billionaire husband dancing at their Thanksgiving

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, took a step into marital bliss over the weekend in a private ceremony that left fans and followers eagerly waiting for glimpses of the joyous occasion.



The event, which was strictly by invitation, limited the number of attendees, making it an intimate affair for the couple and their close circle of family and friends.

On Sunday, January 7th, 2024, the newlyweds, Berla Mundi and her husband, David Tabi, held a Thanksgiving service to express gratitude for their union.



The service was not only a moment of reflection and appreciation but also a celebration of love, marked by the couple’s evident happiness and excitement.

During the Thanksgiving service, Berla Mundi and David Tabi were spotted having a delightful time dancing with each other, showcasing the joy that radiated from the newlyweds.



The couple appeared to be deeply connected, relishing the moment as they shared the dance floor in what can be described as a heartwarming display of affection.

While the private ceremony may have kept many well-wishers at bay, the Thanksgiving service offered a glimpse into the happiness that surrounds Berla Mundi and David Tabi’s union.

The couple’s chemistry and joy were palpable, leaving fans enchanted by their love story.

