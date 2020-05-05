- Advertisement -

Movie lovers are still mourning the loss of Kumawood actor Bernard Nyarko popularly known as Bishop who passed on last Saturday 2nd May 2020.

Since his passing a lot of revelation has come out about how his mother has allegedly prevented his colleagues’ actors and actresses from visiting him when he was sick.

New rumors circulating have it that Baby Maxin’s mother Nana Ama Mcbrown has not been in good terms with the actor before he passed on.

Also Read: Nana Ama Mcbrown has reacted to an alleged viral video of her insulting Ex-president Mahama

According to the rumors, the two celebrities fell out after Bishop in an interview alleged that the movie industry was full of evil people.

It is alleged that the comment from that actor didn’t go down well with Nana Ama Mcbrown.

The rumor has it that Nana Ama Mcbrown wondered why the actor would make such a statement when he could actually say he decided to quit acting because of personal reasons and not say the industry was full of evil people.