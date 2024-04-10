Big blow: Serwaa Amihere loses juicy brand ambassadorial deal following bedroom video leak

- Advertisement -

Renowned radio presenter Ebenezer Donkoh a.k.a. NY DJ has confirmed that Serwaa Amihere is no longer the brand ambassador for Lamborghini Energy Drink.

Recall that in September 2023, Serwaa Amihere was unveiled as the ambassador for the Tonino Lamborghini energy drink.

During her unveiling, Serwaa Amihere arrived at the ceremony in a red Lamborghini that sparked reactions online.

READ ALSO: You’re a witch – Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba fight dirty as more dirty secrets drop all alleged by Henry Fitz

Serwaa Amihere had to run to Twitter to clarify the ownership of the Lamborghini she drove to her unveiling as the energy drink’s ambassador.

Unfortunately, just days after her bedroom video with Henry Fitz landed on social media, the company has terminated its contact with the TV presenter.

In NY DJ’s words; “Serwaa has lost her brand ambassadorial with Lamborghini energy drink.”

While making the news public on YFM earlier this morning, NY DJ wondered if the scandal was related to the loss of her ambassadorial deal.

READ ALSO: Henry Fitz leaks first chat with Nana Aba as alleged nude video claims and other dirty secrets pop up