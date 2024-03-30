All that big head, no sense- Christiana Awuni attacks Chairman Wontumi for insulting Mahama’s running mate

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni has rebuked Chairman Wontumi for publicly denigrating Profesor Naana Jane, running mate for the former president and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress.

The controversial NPP bigwig dropped a bombshell a few months before the 2024 general election.

The NPP chairman disclosed why the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama maintained Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Ghpage.com, Chairman Wontumi said that Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is not from the Central Region as she has made Ghanaians believe.

Chairman Wontumi claimed the NDC running mate was married but along the way, there was a separation.

He went on to make some wild allegations that the former president and Jane Opoku had been secretly married since 2012.

He disclosed that there is an internal war within the National Democratic Congress over Jane Opoku Agyemang selected as the running mate.

Reacting to this in an interview on Accra FM sighted by Ghpage.com, Christian Awuni has lambasted the NPP chairman for always spewing rubbish publicly despite his status.

Awuni the rockstar does not understand why Chairman Wontumi speaks anyhow publicly, saying that she does not understand whether it is because of his wealth.

“I can’t fathom whether it’s his wealth or something else, but his speech lacks decorum. He shows no regard; he speaks rashly,” she said.

She went on to add “This isn’t the first instance where he has attacked her like this. If not for political reasons, would he have had the audacity to utter such statements to her face?”