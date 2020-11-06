My biggest achievement as a musician is when Sarkodie gave me a lift – Criss Waddle

Criss Waddle has made a surprising but witty remark about his greatest accomplishment in his music career.

According to the AMG Boss, one of the fulfilment he has earned in his music career is getting a lift from rapper Sarkodie.

He accentuated that it’s a privilege for a whole Sarkodie to give him a lift. He explained that he called Sarkodie when he saw his car in front of the uber that he was in.

According to him, Sarkodie disclosed his readiness to drop him at his destination. Waddle, who was surprised about what Sarkodie did for him, stated that it was his biggest achievement as a musician.

Taking to social media, Criss Waddle wrote; “One of my achievements when it comes to MUSIC is that yesterday a whole @sarkodie gave me Lift. I was in an Uber when I saw his car, so I called and said Bro I just see u,I Dey Uber inside for your back,Sark say come make I drop you”.