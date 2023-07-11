- Advertisement -

Entertainment critic Sally Mann has slammed Bhim Nation boss and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy referring to him as stupid.

According to her, she came to that conclusion based on the fact that Stonebwoy was not able to know that his then-signee Kelvynboy was arrogant.

“When Stonebwoy was signing Kelvyn Boy, if he didn’t know he was arrogant, then he is a big… I don’t want to use the word. He was stupid,” she said.

When someone compared Kelvyn Boy to Wizkid, Sally saw a difference in his behaviour, and she challenged him, saying, “My friend, if you sound like Wizkid, what’s the big deal? You and Wizkid, who is somebody?”

Andy Dosty reprimanded Sally throughout the interview for her word choice, but Sally stood her ground and insisted that she wasn’t at fault.

She said that she had seen Kelvyn Boy play at +233 and had noted his assurance and demeanour, which suggested that he was not to be taken lightly.

Sally thought that Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy’s relationship would ultimately fail because of their similar personality qualities and belief that they were at the pinnacle of the music industry.

She said, “I was one of the people who said their union was not going to last because they have the same personality traits and both see themselves on top of the world. So there was no way their relationship was going to work.”

The relationship between Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy publicly soured in 2020, sparking controversy on social media.

Since late 2019, there have been rumours of conflicts between them within the Bhim Nation group.

Stonebwoy began posting cryptic messages on social media, hinting at Kelvyn Boy’s unappreciation, despite efforts to keep the situation quiet.

Their professional and personal relationship eventually came to an end, which prompted Stonebwoy to formally cut his affiliation with Kelvyn Boy and remove him from the Burniton Music Group.

The Burniton Group Limited indicated in a statement that the decision to split with Kelvyn Boy was made following an audit procedure that determined their relationship could not be sustained.

