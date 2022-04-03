Black Sherif clashes with Mr Logic on UTV

- Advertisement -

On the United Showbiz Show on UTV on Saturday, Black Sherif and Mr Logic engaged in what could be described as an intellectual disagreement over the content and style of their music.

Mr Logic in an earlier radio interview had critiqued Black Sherif’s style and called for diversification. He had stated that the young musician need to move away from making excessive noise in his songs.

Meeting each other yesternight with Efia Odo as the host, Black Sherif insisted that he knew what he was about and would not accept criticisms that seemed to dampen his spirit from Mr Logic.

Mr Logic had also explained that Black Sherif needed to accept different opinions and accept that he needed to polish his craft and got better at what he does.

Black Sherif’s reply has been that “what I do is art, so I don’t need to explain parts of it.”

Mr Logic had also insisted that only parts of his songs are enjoyable…only his hooks and chorus do attract listeners which he suggested that Black Sherif needed to take a second look at.

In the end, Mr Logic stood his ground by stating that although Black Sherif is good, he needed to accept that he must work much more on his craft.

Black Sherif, on the other hand, defended what he does and maintained that whatever he has been up to was pure art that did not need further explantion.