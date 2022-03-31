“I’m nervous I might not be as good as Nana Ama Mcbrown” – Efia Odo shares her fears

- Advertisement -

Ahead of her new role as the host of the United Showbiz show on UTV, socialite Efia Odo has shared her fears.

According to her, she fears and feels nervous she might not be as great at presenting on the day.

In a social media post right after UTV had announced her as the show host on Saturday night, Efia Odo has said although she looks forward to a great show, she feels she might not deliver as great as the original host, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Although Efia Odo described herself as a perfectionist, she has shared her fears and asked her fans to give her tips on how she could be better on the day.

“I’ve never been this nervous before, I wanna be as good as Nana Ama Mcbrown!!! I’m such a perfectionist. Y’all should give me tips for Saturdays program,” she wrote.

The United Showbiz show has seen a whole lot of new faces as hosts in recent times following reports that the original host, Nana Ama Mcbroan had left the station.

The likes of John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson et al had had their turns to host the show. But Efia Odo feels she might be great but not as great as Nana Ama Mcbrowan on the night.

Black Sherif is expected to be a guest on United Showbiz when Efia Odo sits in as the host on Saturday night.