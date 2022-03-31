type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I'm nervous I might not be as good as Nana Ama Mcbrown"...
Entertainment

“I’m nervous I might not be as good as Nana Ama Mcbrown” – Efia Odo shares her fears

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Ahead of her new role as the host of the United Showbiz show on UTV, socialite Efia Odo has shared her fears.

According to her, she fears and feels nervous she might not be as great at presenting on the day.

In a social media post right after UTV had announced her as the show host on Saturday night, Efia Odo has said although she looks forward to a great show, she feels she might not deliver as great as the original host, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Efia Odo hosts United Showbiz

Although Efia Odo described herself as a perfectionist, she has shared her fears and asked her fans to give her tips on how she could be better on the day.

I’ve never been this nervous before, I wanna be as good as Nana Ama Mcbrown!!! I’m such a perfectionist. Y’all should give me tips for Saturdays program,” she wrote.

Efia Odo hosts United Showbiz

The United Showbiz show has seen a whole lot of new faces as hosts in recent times following reports that the original host, Nana Ama Mcbroan had left the station.

The likes of John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson et al had had their turns to host the show. But Efia Odo feels she might be great but not as great as Nana Ama Mcbrowan on the night.

Black Sherif is expected to be a guest on United Showbiz when Efia Odo sits in as the host on Saturday night.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 31, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Thu
    89 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News