The CEO of Cruise People Limited Mr Daniel Vanderpuye has shed light on some terms in the contract they signed with Black Sherif and his management.

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday shortly after he touched down in Ghana after travelling out of the country for some days.

The reason for his arrest has been revealed by the organization who caused his arrest as failing to uphold his part of the contract they signed in other words breach of contract.

Mr Daniel Vanderpuye in an exclusive interview has revealed the reason for their action against the musician citing that he believes the reigning artiste of the Year at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has no knowledge about the terms of the contract he signed.

According to him, when efforts to get Black Sherif and his management to do what was necessary of them didn’t materialise, they tried their best to get in touch with the musician himself.

He explained that the reason they tried to get in touch with the musician himself was to show him a portion of the contract which states that the booking officers thus Echo Location Talent Agency cannot be held liable for anything that happens.

The CEO of Cruise People Limited disclosed that what the point of the contract meant was the musician in this case Black Sherif was to be blamed if things went wrong between them and the people seeking his service.

Mr Daniel Vanderpuye went on to state that this made them try to reach out to Black Sherif, show him the contract and explain to him that he was going to be held liable if the issues were not resolved amicably.

But all their efforts failed as they couldn’t get in touch with him adding that what they didn’t want to happen was what happened at the airport and the sanctions that would follow in the future.

